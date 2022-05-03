Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 5,466, lowest since September 2020 - crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 May 2022, 20:40
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,466 over the past day to 18,201,074, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03% and in absolute terms, this is the lowest increase since September 13, 2020.

As many as 1,441 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 25.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 28 regions, while in 45 regions the figure increased.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases increased by 250 over the past day versus 334 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,761,737, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 356 over the past day versus 393 a day earlier, reaching 1,520,508.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,052 over the past day, reaching 17,563,272, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.5% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 7,502 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 125 over the past day, reaching 376,292, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 136 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


