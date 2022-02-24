Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases grow by almost 133,000 — crisis center

    24 February 2022, 19:43

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 132,998, over the past day to 15,928,568, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, it reached 0.84%.

    As many as 8,632 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 47.2% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 80 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 5 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 762 over the past day to 348,578.

    A day earlier 785 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate went down to 2.19%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 136,433 over the past day, reaching 12,972,661.

    A day earlier some 179,203 patients recovered.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 81.4% of the total number of those infected.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published