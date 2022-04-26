Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases grow by 7,107, a new low since Sept 24, 2020

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,107 over the past day to 18,151,895, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since September 24, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.04%.

As many as 3,161 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 184.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in 6 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 1,112 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 378 over the past day versus 455 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,758,254, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 467 over the past day versus 543 a day earlier, reaching 1,517,372.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,899 over the past day, reaching 17,495,382, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.4% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 8,855 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 176 over the past day, reaching 375,237, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 159 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



