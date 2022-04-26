Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases grow by 7,107, a new low since Sept 24, 2020

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2022, 20:15
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases grow by 7,107, a new low since Sept 24, 2020

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,107 over the past day to 18,151,895, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since September 24, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.04%.

As many as 3,161 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 184.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in 6 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 1,112 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 378 over the past day versus 455 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,758,254, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 467 over the past day versus 543 a day earlier, reaching 1,517,372.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,899 over the past day, reaching 17,495,382, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.4% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 8,855 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 176 over the past day, reaching 375,237, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 159 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region