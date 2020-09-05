Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine effective against any dose of the virus, says developer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine «Sputnik V» is effective against any dose of the novel coronavirus, Alexander Ginzburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology told reporters on Friday.

«The vaccine’s immune response documented currently among volunteers is enough to counter any dose of COVID-19 that you could imagine,» he said, TASS reports.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production.