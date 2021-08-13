Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s COVID-19 tally rises by over 22,200, crisis center says

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2021, 17:50
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 22,277 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,557,068, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.34%.

Moscow recorded 2,529 coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 1,810 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,223 in the Moscow Region, 547 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 525 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 486 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, as many as 539,864 people are ill in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 815 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic. The total death toll has reached 168,864.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.58% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 42 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 33 in the Krasnodar region, and 27 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Perm, Rostov and Sverdlovsk regions recorded 28 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 19,368 to 5,848,340 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,001 recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,594 in the Moscow region, 520 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 481 in the Perm region and 469 in the Sverdlovsk region.


