    Russia’s COVID-19 cases top 700,000

    8 July 2020, 16:11

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 6,562, reaching 700,792, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    Over the past 13 days the new daily cases did not surpass 7,000, according to the report. In the past two days the daily growth rate did not exceed 0.9%, TASS reports.

    The number of patients who are currently receiving treatment for the coronavirus declined to 217,614.

    In the past 24 hours, some 621 cases were recorded in Moscow, 295 in St. Petersburg, 268 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 263 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 240 in the Irkutsk Region.

    The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in Sevastopol, Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Magadan Region, the Kaliningrad Region and North Ossetia.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

