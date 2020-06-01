Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000 - crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Some 9,268 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia in the past day, taking the total case tally in the country to 405,843, TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

For the first time since May 23, the daily number of coronavirus cases surpassed 9,000. The daily growth rate reached 2.3%.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients grew by 4,414 in the past day to 171,883. The daily number of recoveries was the lowest since May 18.

According to TASS estimates, a total of 42.4% of COVID-19 patients have recovered. The day earlier this rate stood at 42.2% versus 32.9% last Sunday.

Some 757 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 369 in St. Petersburg, 301 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 265 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 178 in the Rostov Region. Some 3,784 new coronavirus patients (40.8%) have not shown any symptoms. Some 229,267 people are currently ill in Russia.

In the past day, 371 people were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region, 307 in St. Petersburg, 108 in the Bryansk Region, 89 in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic and 88 in Bashkiria.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Russia rose by 138 in the past day, reaching 4,693.

This is the lowest daily number since May 25 when the crisis center reported about 92 deaths. On Saturday, 181 deaths were recorded.

In the past day, 69 people died in Moscow, 25 in the Moscow Region, 13 in St. Petersburg, 9 in Dagestan, 5 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 3 in the Kursk Region.