Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 58,700, a new low since January 22 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 58,675 over the past day to 17,140,069, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since February 22. In relative terms, it reached 0.34%.

As many as 3,054 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 20.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 56 regions, while in 24 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 3,847 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,292 over the past day versus 1,151 a day earlier, reaching 2,714,926, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,642 over the past day versus 2,748 a day earlier, reaching 1,467,836.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 92,732 over the past day, reaching 14,895,083, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 86.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 111,756 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 645 over the past day to 358,246, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 649 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.09%, according to the crisis center.