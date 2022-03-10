Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 51,200, a new low since January 21 — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 March 2022, 15:15
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 51,200, a new low since January 21 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 51,231 over the past day to 17,191,300, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since February 21. In relative terms, it reached 0.3%.

As many as 9,401 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 207.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 76 regions, while in 7 other regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 3,054 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,215 over the past day versus 1,292 a day earlier, reaching 2,716,141, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,402 over the past day versus 2,642 a day earlier, reaching 1,470,238.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 148,634 over the past day, reaching 15,043,717, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 87.5% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 92,732 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 665 over the past day to 358,911, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 645 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.09%, according to the crisis center.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region