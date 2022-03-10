Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 51,200, a new low since January 21 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 51,231 over the past day to 17,191,300, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since February 21. In relative terms, it reached 0.3%.

As many as 9,401 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 207.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 76 regions, while in 7 other regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 3,054 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,215 over the past day versus 1,292 a day earlier, reaching 2,716,141, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,402 over the past day versus 2,642 a day earlier, reaching 1,470,238.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 148,634 over the past day, reaching 15,043,717, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 87.5% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 92,732 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 665 over the past day to 358,911, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 645 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.09%, according to the crisis center.