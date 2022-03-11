Go to the main site
    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 50,700 — crisis center

    11 March 2022, 19:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 50,743 over the past day to 17,242,043, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.3%.

    As many as 7,566 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 19.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 59 regions, while in 24 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 9,401 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,102 over the past day versus 1,215 a day earlier, reaching 2,718,243, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,595 over the past day versus 2,402 a day earlier, reaching 1,472,833.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 151,210 over the past day, reaching 15,194,927, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 88.1% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 148,634 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 674 over the past day to 359,585, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 665 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.09%, according to the crisis center.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
