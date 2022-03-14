Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 41,000 — crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 March 2022, 15:15
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 41,055 over the past day to 17,376,241, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.24%.

As many as 2,712 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 15% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 50 regions. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 3,191 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow reports fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since September 23, 2020. The COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital surged by 957 over the past day versus 1,437 a day earlier, reaching 2,722,292, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,547 over the past day versus 1,923 a day earlier, reaching 1,478,684.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 533 over the past day to 361,344, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 596 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.08%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 105,243 over the past day, reaching 15,585,650, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 89.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 128,629 patients recovered.


