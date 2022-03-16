Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 36,500 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 36,519 over the past day to 17,449,438, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.21%.

As many as 5,945 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 18.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 64 regions. A day earlier, 7,273 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,621 over the past day versus 999 a day earlier, reaching 2,724,912, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,569 over the past day versus 1,264 a day earlier, reaching 1,481,517.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 118,009 over the past day, reaching 15,822,031, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 90.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 118,372 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 576 over the past day to 362,478, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 558 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.08%, according to the crisis center.