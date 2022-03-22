Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 26,400 — crisis center

    22 March 2022, 17:19

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 26,394 over the past day to 17,637,795, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since January 14. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.15%.

    As many as 7,854 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 259% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in all 85 regions. A day earlier, 2,187 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 723 over the past day versus 771 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,730,743, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,309 over the past day versus 1,352 a day earlier, reaching 1,490,094.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 74,920 over the past day, reaching 16,346,800, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 92.7% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 61,938 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 472 over the past day to 365,373, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 409 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning