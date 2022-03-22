Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 26,400 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 26,394 over the past day to 17,637,795, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since January 14. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.15%.

As many as 7,854 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 259% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in all 85 regions. A day earlier, 2,187 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 723 over the past day versus 771 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,730,743, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,309 over the past day versus 1,352 a day earlier, reaching 1,490,094.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 74,920 over the past day, reaching 16,346,800, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 92.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 61,938 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 472 over the past day to 365,373, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 409 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



