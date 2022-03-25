Go to the main site
    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 25,300 — crisis center

    25 March 2022, 15:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 25,382 over the past day to 17,715,390, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.14%.

    As many as 4,212 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 7.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 57 regions, while in 26 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 4,540 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,086 over the past day versus 1,163 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,734,298, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,237 over the past day versus 1,279 a day earlier, reaching 1,494,041.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 61,860 over the past day, reaching 16,545,758, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 93.4% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 66,476 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 398 over the past day to 366,618, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 418 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
