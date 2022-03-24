Go to the main site
    Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 25,300 — crisis center

    24 March 2022, 15:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 25,387 over the past day to 17,690,008, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.14%.

    As many as 4,540 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.14% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 47 regions, while in 35 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 5,109 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,163 over the past day versus 1,306 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,733,212, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,279 over the past day versus 1,431 a day earlier, reaching 1,492,804.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 418 over the past day to 366,220, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier 429 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 66,476 over the past day, reaching 16,483,898, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 93.2% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 70,622 patients recovered.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
