Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 25,300 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 25,387 over the past day to 17,690,008, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.14%.

As many as 4,540 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.14% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 47 regions, while in 35 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 5,109 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,163 over the past day versus 1,306 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,733,212, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,279 over the past day versus 1,431 a day earlier, reaching 1,492,804.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 418 over the past day to 366,220, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 429 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 66,476 over the past day, reaching 16,483,898, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 93.2% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 70,622 patients recovered.



