Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 20,100 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 20,145 over the past day to 17,823,648, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.11%.

As many as 4,299 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 52 regions, while in 31 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 4,932 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,165 over the past day versus 708 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,738,666, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,084 over the past day versus 980 a day earlier, reaching 1,499,353.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 51,085 over the past day, reaching 16,788,291, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 94.2% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 47,229 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 352 over the past day to 368,377, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 339 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.