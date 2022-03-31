Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 19,200 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 19,277 over the past day to 17,842,925, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.11%.

As many as 3,855 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 10.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 40 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in three regions. A day earlier, 4,299 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,130 over the past day versus 1,165 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,739,796, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 931 over the past day versus 1,084 a day earlier, reaching 1,500,284.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 50,496 over the past day, reaching 16,838,787, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 94.4% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 51,085 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 345 over the past day to 368,722, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 352 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.