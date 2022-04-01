Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 19,100 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 19,164 over the past day to 17,862,089, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.11%.

As many as 3,754 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 3,855 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,038 over the past day versus 1,130 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,740,834, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 958 over the past day versus 931 a day earlier, reaching 1,501,242.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 45,998 over the past day, reaching 16,884,785, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 94.5% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 50,496 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 342 over the past day to 369,064, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 345 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.