Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 15,300, a new low since June 17 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 15,291 over the past day to 17,912,157, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since June 17, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.09%.

As many as 1,571 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 20.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 55 regions, while in 26 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,981 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 698 over the past day versus 835 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,743,361, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 759 over the past day versus 764 a day earlier, reaching 1,503,682.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 287 over the past day to 369,064, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 304 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 32,850 over the past day, reaching 16,997,877, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 94.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 35,695 patients recovered.



