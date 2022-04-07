Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 14,350 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 14,355 over the past day to 17,955,120, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.08%.

As many as 2,612 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 29.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 66 regions, while in 12 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 3,713 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,004 over the past day versus 1,072 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,746,033, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 715 over the past day versus 734 a day earlier, reaching 1,505,831.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,304 over the past day, reaching 17,105,946, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.3% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 35,306 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 287 over the past day to 370,889, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 291 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.



