Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 14,300 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 14,311 over the past day to 17,969,431, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.08%.

As many as 3,627 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 38.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 66 regions, while in 18 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 2,612 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 855 over the past day versus 1,004 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,746,888, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 743 over the past day versus 715 a day earlier, reaching 1,506,574.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 37,684 over the past day, reaching 17,143,630, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.4% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier, some 35,304 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 280 over the past day to 371,169, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier, 287 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.