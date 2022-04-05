Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 14,000, a new low since June 16

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,947 over the past day to 17,926,104, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since June 16, 2021. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.08%.

As many as 4,288 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 172.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 76 regions, while in 9 regions the figure decreased. A day earlier, 1,571 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 596 over the past day versus 698 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,743,957, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 700 over the past day versus 759 a day earlier, reaching 1,504,382.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 316 over the past day to 370,311.

A day earlier 287 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 37,459 over the past day, reaching 17,035,336.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 32,850 patients recovered.