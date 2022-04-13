Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 11,700 — crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 April 2022, 18:48
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,754 over the past day to 18,030,579, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.07%.

As many as 3,297 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 22.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 63 regions, while in 19 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in three regions. A day earlier, 4,233 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 933 over the past day versus 489 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,750,442, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 587 over the past day versus 508 a day earlier, reaching 1,509,584.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 267 over the past day, reaching 372,512, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 281 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 28,135 over the past day, reaching 17,299,263, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 31,271 patients recovered.


