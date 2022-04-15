Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 11,400 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,432 over the past day to 18,053,359, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.06%.

As many as 2,867 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8.43% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 50 regions, while in 29 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 3,131 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 766 over the past day versus 868 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,752,076, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 619 over the past day versus 604 a day earlier, reaching 1,510,807.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 261 over the past day, reaching 373,027, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 254 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 19,523 over the past day, reaching 17,340,639, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 21,853 patients recovered.



