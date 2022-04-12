Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 10,900

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 April 2022, 20:15
Russia’s COVID-19 cases surge by almost 10,900

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,910 over the past day to 18,018,825, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.06%.

As many as 4,233 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 204.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 82 regions, while in two regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 1,390 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 489 over the past day versus 589 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,749,509, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 508 over the past day versus 609 a day earlier, reaching 1,508,997.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 31,271 over the past day, reaching 17,271,128, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 95.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 26,755 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 281 over the past day versus 248 a day earlier, reaching 372,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

Thus, for a week now, the country records less than 300 daily COVID deaths. The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region