Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surpasses 16 mln since start of pandemic — crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 February 2022, 19:46
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 123,460, over the past day to 16,052,028, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, it reached 0.78%.

As many as 14,937 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, up 73% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 74 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while in 9 regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in one region.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,333 over the past day versus 4,730 a day earlier, reaching 2,687,163.

The growth rate hit 0,12%.

Some 84 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 82 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 41,032, the crisis center reports.

As many as 7,459 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, and recoveries hit 2,466,755.

Patients' deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 787 over the past day to 349,365.

A day earlier 762 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down to 2.18%, according to the crisis center.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 167,310 over the past day, reaching 13,139,971.

A day earlier some 136,433 patients recovered.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 81.9% of the total number of those infected.


