Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by over 9,000 in the past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 9,088 COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,519,832, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.2%.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Tuva Republic and the Magadan Region (0.01%), and the Altai Republic (0.05%).

Some 701 COVID-19 cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 610 in the Moscow Region, 286 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 243 in the Rostov Region and 209 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 282,964 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Situation in Moscow

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,878 over the past day, while the total caseload has hit 1,022,551 since the start of the pandemic.

The growth rate in Russia’s capital reached 0.18%. A day earlier, 1,551 cases were confirmed. In the past 24 hours, some 52 COVID-19 patients died, bringing Moscow’s total death toll to 16,498.

As many as 1,151 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, while the total number of recoveries hit 941,192. Currently, some 64,861 patients are receiving treatment in Moscow.

Recoveries and deaths

Some 8,630 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Russia in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,139,128.

The share of recoveries remained at 91.6%.

In the past day, 780 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 410 in the Moscow Region, 377 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 261 in the Rostov Region and 214 in the Voronezh Region.

Russia confirmed 336 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 387 a day earlier and the total death toll hit 97,740.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.16%.

Over the past day, some 33 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg, 13 in the Rostov Region, 12 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and the Altai Region, 11 in the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar and Krasnoyarsk Regions.



