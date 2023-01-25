Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 6,442, highest since December 25 — crisis center

    25 January 2023, 19:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,442 over the past day to 21,910,020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    This is the highest number of daily infections since December 25, 2022, when 6,595 infections were recorded.

    As many as 899 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 7.3% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 40 regions, while in 36 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 970 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,424 over the past day, versus 1,362 a day earlier, reaching 3,335,131, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 713 over the past day versus 669 a day earlier, reaching 1,840,734.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,542 over the past day, reaching 21,321,174, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 44 over the past day to 394,821, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 42 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Almaty sees over 13 thou SARS cases over past week
    Kazakhstan reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
    COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Russia records 4,702 new daily coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
    Popular
    1 New initiatives to strengthen Almaty-Istanbul transport corridor agreed upon – ECO Secretary-General
    2 UNICEF and Dinara Saduakassova launch new charity campaign in Kazakhstan
    3 Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
    4 Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
    5 COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours