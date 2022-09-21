Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 53,045 with 107 new fatalities — crisis center
21 September 2022, 16:29

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 53,045 over the past day to 20,588,102, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

As many as 4,321 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 7.1% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 51 regions, while in 30 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 4,651 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 6,647 over the past day, versus 4,171 a day earlier, reaching 3,161,996, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,897 over the past day versus 4,110 a day earlier, reaching 1,731,634.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 59,718 over the past day, reaching 19,537,543, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 107 over the past day to 386,341, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 98 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com

