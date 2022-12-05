Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,667 with 52 new fatalities — crisis center

5 December 2022, 20:15
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,667 over the past day to 21,623,268, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

As many as 585 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 19% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 42 regions, while in 24 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 722 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 958 over the past day, versus 1,136 a day earlier, reaching 3,262,674, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 807 over the past day versus 812 a day earlier, reaching 1,802,703.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,647 over the past day, reaching 21,023,627, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 52 over the past day to 392,283, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 55 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: TASS
