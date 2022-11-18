Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center

18 November 2022, 18:12

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,546 over the past day to 21,525,567, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,136 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 2.1% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 36 regions, while in 37 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,113 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 823 over the past day, versus 1,073 a day earlier, reaching 3,245,100, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 467 over the past day versus 465 a day earlier, reaching 1,792,879.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,888 over the past day, reaching 20,932,860, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 60 over the past day to 391,333, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 61 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo:© Maxim Kiselev/TASS