Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center

18 November 2022, 18:12
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
18 November 2022, 18:12

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,546 over the past day to 21,525,567, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,136 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 2.1% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 36 regions, while in 37 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,113 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 823 over the past day, versus 1,073 a day earlier, reaching 3,245,100, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 467 over the past day versus 465 a day earlier, reaching 1,792,879.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,888 over the past day, reaching 20,932,860, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 60 over the past day to 391,333, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 61 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo:© Maxim Kiselev/TASS

Related news
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Read also
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000 amid resurgence woes
Kabar News Agency and WAM to enhance cooperation
Boeing forecasts air cargo traffic to increase twofold in next 20 years
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
3 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News