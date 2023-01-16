Go to the main site
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,289 with 40 new fatalities — crisis center

    16 January 2023, 18:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,289 over the past day to 21,860,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    As many as 363 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 25.8% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 44 regions, while in 17 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 489 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,228 over the past day, versus 1,376 a day earlier, reaching 3,319,210, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 608 over the past day versus 554 a day earlier, reaching 1,834,551.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,466 over the past day, reaching 21,278,106, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 40 over the past day to 394,438, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
