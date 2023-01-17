Go to the main site
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,042 with 45 new fatalities — crisis center

    17 January 2023, 19:12

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,042 over the past day to 21,864,944, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 877 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 141.6% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 10 regions, while in 66 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 363 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,124 over the past day, versus 1,228 a day earlier, reaching 3,320,334, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 663 over the past day versus 608 a day earlier, reaching 1,835,214.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,933 over the past day, reaching 21,283,039, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 45 over the past day to 394,483, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 40 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

