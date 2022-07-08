Go to the main site
    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,464 with 49 new fatalities

    8 July 2022, 19:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,464 over the past day to 18,455,274, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    As many as 1,266 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 0.5% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 40 regions, while in 38 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,272 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 556 over the past day, versus 607 a day earlier, reaching 2,781,102, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Coronavirus deaths in the Russian capital went up by eight in the past 24 hours, and the city reported fewer than 10 deaths for the first time since September 18, 2020. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 273 over the past day, versus 266 a day earlier, reaching 1,538,561.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,787 over the past day, reaching 17,882,978, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 52 over the past day to 381,499, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
