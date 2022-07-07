Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,359 with 52 new fatalities

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,359 over the past day to 18,451,810 the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,272 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 0.5% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 29 regions, while in 47 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,278 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 607 over the past day, the highest figure since April 28, versus 555 a day earlier, reaching 2,780,546, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 266 over the past day versus 259 a day earlier, reaching 1,538,288.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,178 over the past day, reaching 17,880,191, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 52 over the past day to 381,450, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



