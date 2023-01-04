Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,328 — crisis center

4 January 2023, 21:13
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,328 over the past day against 3,080 a day earlier to 21,813,839, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

As many as 662 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 25 regions, while in 38 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 512 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,046 over the past day against 544 a day earlier, reaching 3,303,905, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 328 over the past day against 507 a day earlier, reaching 1,829,763.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 45 over the past day and reached 393,898, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 48 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,942 over the past day, reaching 21,227,998, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 5,482 patients recovered.


Photo: tass.com

