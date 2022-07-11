Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,097 with 38 new fatalities

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,097 over the past day to 18,465,308, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

As many as 634 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 15.2% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 35 regions, while in 26 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 748 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 514 over the past day, versus 574 a day earlier, reaching 2,782,790, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 269 over the past day versus 277 a day earlier, reaching 1,539,375.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,296 over the past day, reaching 17,890,856, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 38 over the past day to 381,621, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 39 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





Photo: tass.com



