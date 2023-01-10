Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,032 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,032 over the past day versus 2,754 a day earlier, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 21,832,768, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,067 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up from 441 a day earlier (142-percent surge). The number of hospitalized patients declined in nine regions and grew in 58, while in 18 regions the figure remained the same.

Meanwhile, Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,062 over the past day against 2,990 a day earlier, reaching 21,253,611 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. As many as 47 coronavirus patients died in Russia in the past day against 41 fatalities reported on Monday, bringing the overall figure of coronavirus fatalities to 394,168, it added.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 1,123 against 793 a day earlier, reaching 3,310,076, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. Sixteen coronavirus patients died and 1,069 recovered in the past day, it said. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 304 over the past day against 277 a day earlier, totaling 1,831,719. Fourteen coronavirus patients died in Russia’s second biggest city in the past 24 hours, and 944 patients have recovered.

