Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,866 with 43 new fatalities

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 July 2022, 21:37
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,866 with 43 new fatalities

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,866 over the past day to 18,442,625, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, it increased by 1.6% over a week.

As many as 568 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 11.4% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 45 regions, while in 26 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 510 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 328 over the past day versus 371 a day earlier, reaching 2,779,045, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 253 over the past day versus 248 a day earlier, reaching 1,537,512.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,276 over the past day, reaching 17,869,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 43 over the past day to 381,360, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 47 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: © Sergei Bobylev/TASS




Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region