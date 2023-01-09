Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.2 eur/kzt 496.45

    rub/kzt 6.69 cny/kzt 68.28
Weather:
Astana-20-22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 2,754, lowest increase since July 5 — crisis center

    9 January 2023, 20:38

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,754 over the past day to 21,829,736, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    This is the lowest number of new infections since July 5 when 2,676 new patients were recorded.

    As many as 441 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 7.4% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 33 regions, while in 25 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 476 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 793 over the past day, versus 974 a day earlier, reaching 3,308,953, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 277 over the past day versus 345 a day earlier, reaching 1,831,415.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,990 over the past day, reaching 21,248,549, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 41 over the past day to 394,121, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
    Sanitary watchdog reports discovery of new Omicron subvariant in Russia
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases dip to lowest Thursday tally in 11 weeks
    2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
    Popular
    1 Frosty weather, no precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 12
    2 85 ports closed, 1 person killed in Peru due to huge waves
    3 COVID-19: One death reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 January 12. Today's Birthdays
    5 2,434 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19