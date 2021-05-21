Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate drops to lowest level since May 8

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 May 2021, 22:20
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate drops to lowest level since May 8

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus spread rate declined to 0.95 in the past 24 hours, registering the lowest level since May 8, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Friday, TASS reports.

The coronavirus spread rate continues to exceed 1 in six out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 infections. This rate equaled 1.16 in the Samara Region, 1.08 in the Voronezh Region, 1.07 in the Moscow Region, 1.06 in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions and 1.05 in St. Petersburg, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate dropped to 0.81 in Moscow, the lowest level since May 6, equaled 0.97 in the Rostov Region and 0.98 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and remained at 0.99 in the Irkutsk Region, the latest data indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region