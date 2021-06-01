Russia’s coronavirus spread rate drops to 1.07 in past day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus spread rate declined further in the past 24 hours to 1.07, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate decreased to 1.22 in the past 24 hours, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate exceeds 1 in three out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. Apart from Moscow, these are the Moscow Region (1.01) and the Sverdlovsk Region (1.03), the latest data show.

The coronavirus spread rate equals 1 in the Nizhny Novgorod, Samara and Krasnoyarsk Regions, has remained at 0.99 in St. Petersburg for the third consecutive day, declined to 0.97 in the Voronezh and Irkutsk Regions and stands at 0.95 in the Rostov Region, the estimates show.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.



