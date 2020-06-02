Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeds 5,000

2 June 2020, 15:50
Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeds 5,000

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus death toll grew by 182 in the past 24 hours climbing to 5,037, TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The day before, the crisis center reported 162 fatalities. A total of 1.19% of all infected people died in the country compared to 1.17% on Monday.

According to the crisis center, 71 people died in Moscow, 22 in the Moscow Region, 11 in Dagestan, 10 in St. Petersburg, 7 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. North Ossetia and the Tver Region reported six fatalities each, the Leningrad Region recorded three deaths, while the Vladimir, Tula, Astrakhan and Krasnodar regions reported three fatalities each.


