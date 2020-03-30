Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 1,836 in 24 hours

30 March 2020, 18:49
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 1,836 in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 302 in the past 24 hours, reaching 1,836, the Coronavirus Response Center said in a statement on Monday. According to the center, a total of 66 patients have recovered and nine have died.

«As many as 1,836 coronavirus cases have been recorded in 71 Russian regions. Two patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. A total of 66 people have recovered so far. One patient died in the Pskov region in the past 24 hours. The death toll currently stands at nine,» the statement reads.

Source: TASS


