Russia’s android robot to travel from Baikonur, to stay 4 more days in orbit than planned

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The return of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with the android robot Fedor, which is due to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 22 from Baikonur spaceport, has been rescheduled for September 7, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS.

«Thelanding of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft has been rescheduled from September 3 forSeptember 7,» the federal space agency said, TASS reports.

ASoyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is set to blast off on August 22 to deliver the SoyuzMS-14 spacecraft with the android robot into orbit. Russia will use this typeof carrier rockets for the first time to deliver the Soyuz spacecraft to theorbital outpost. The spacecraft will travel to the space station in itscrewless mode.

The androidrobot Fedor has been developed by Android Technology Company and the AdvancedResearch Fund on a technical assignment from Russia’s Emergencies Ministry. The‘Rescuer’ robot demonstration prototype was made in 2016. Initially, the robotwas dubbed the Avatar but later got its own name FEDOR (Final ExperimentalDemonstration Object Research). In 2018, the FEDOR’s exhibition model for theAll-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNKh) in Moscow was created.

Before itstravel to the space station in August, the android robot has got its own nameof Skybot F-850 where the letter F stands for its affiliation with the Fedorfamily of robots. On July 23, the Fedor opened its own account in Twitter.