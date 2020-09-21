Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Russia resumes air service with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
21 September 2020, 19:29
Russia resumes air service with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia resumes passenger air service with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and South Korea and lift the entry ban for these country’s nationals on a reciprocal basis, the government’s press service said on Sunday citing a corresponding government resolution.

«Citizens of these states and holders of residence permits can enter Russia via airport checkpoints. Russians, in turn, can fly to any of these states unimpeded,» it said, TASS reports.

Flights to these countries will be performed once a week. Air service with Kazakhstan (Nur-Sultan), with Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek), and with Belarus (Minsk) will be resumed from September 21. Air service with South Korea (Seoul) will be resumed from September 27.

It was decided to resume air service with these nations after a meeting of Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center on September 18.

Russia suspended regular air service with foreign countries in late March in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection. It was allowed to perform only the so-called repatriation flights to take Russian nationals from foreign countries. Air service with the United Kingdom, Tanzania, and Turkey was resumed from August 1. Flights between Russia and Switzerland were resumed on August 15.


Coronavirus   Transport   Belarus   Kyrgyzstan    Russia    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region