Russia reports over 9,900 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since mid-March — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 9,977 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new high since March 14, bringing the total case tally to 5,145,843, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 0.19% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.04%), the Magadan Region, North Ossetia, the Republic of Adygea and the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.05%).

Some 846 COVID-19 cases were registered over the past day in St. Petersburg, 776 in the Moscow Region, 163 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 155 in the Rostov Region and 140 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 269,262 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 379 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 330 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 124,496.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.42% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 49 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 17 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 16 in the Rostov region and 14 in the Leningrad region. The Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions recorded 11 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,883 in the past 24 hours, with 4,752,085 people having recovered so far.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92.4% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,245 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region reported 932 recoveries, the Rostov Region - 292, the Bashkortostan region - 176 and the Saratov Region - 145.



