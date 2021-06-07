Russia reports over 9,400 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 9,429 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,135,866, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

The number of new COVID-19 cases grew by 0.18% in relative terms.

The lowest growth rates over the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.03%), the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania (0.04%).

Some 854 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 787 in the Moscow Region, 158 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 156 in the Rostov Region and 141 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, some 268,547 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow confirmed 3,266 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total caseload in the Russian capital hit 1,201,273.

In relative terms, the incidence increased 0.27%. A day earlier 2,936 coronavirus cases were recorded.

Over the past day, 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered in Moscow and the total death toll reached 20,528.

As many as 1,558 patients were discharged in the capital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,077,914. Currently, some 102,831 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 330 in the past 24 hours compared to 351 deaths on previous day, taking the total to 124,117.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.4%.

In particular, 40 deaths were recorded in St. Petersburg followed by the Nizhny Novgorod Region (13), the Krasnodar Region (12), the Sverdlovsk Region (10), the Voronezh Region (10), the Leningrad Region (10) and the Volgograd Region (10).

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 6,756 to 4,743,202 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 92.4% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 889 recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 636 in the Moscow region, 304 in the Rostov region, 153 in the Saratov region and 138 in the Voronezh region.



