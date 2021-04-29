Go to the main site
    Russia reports over 9,200 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 17

    29 April 2021, 16:40

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia confirmed 9,284 COVID-19 cases over the past day and the total case tally hit 4,796,557, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

    This is a new high since April 17 when 9,321 coronavirus cases were registered.

    The growth rate reached 0.19% in relative terms.

    The lowest growth rates were recorded over the past day in the Tuva Republic (0.01%) and the Altai Republic (0.02%).

    Some 3,215 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 716 in St. Petersburg, 632 in the Moscow Region, 229 in the Rostov Region, 176 in the Samara Region and 174 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

    Currently, 267,286 people are ill in Russia.

